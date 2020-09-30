2021 BMW X2 receives sporty Edition M Mesh styling package

BMW is infusing the base 2021 X2 28i with an exclusive Edition M Mesh styling package. Available on both the X2 sDrive28i and xDrive38i, the new Edition M Mesh Styling treatment combines all the goodies from BMW’s optional M Sport X Package, M Sport Exterior Package, Shadowline Trim, and Extended Shadowline Trim.

The star of the show is a new BMW M Mesh kidney grille with three-dimensional mesh inserts. Finished in high-gloss black, it’s the same grille you’ll find on the high-performance BMW M235i. Additionally, the M Mesh Edition package includes black chrome exhaust tips, gloss black window surrounds, and gloss black accents on the B-pillar and C-pillars.

The 2021 BMW X2 Edition M Mesh is available in five paint colors: Brooklyn Grey Metallic, Phyton Blue Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Sunset Orange Metallic, and Alpine White. Unfortunately, those cool orange stripings are only offered for Euro-spec models, but U.S.-bound versions get standard 19-inch or optional 20-inch wheels that can be ordered with either black or orange accents, perfect if you desire a touch of contrast in your 2021 BMW X2.

Inside, the Edition M Mesh package adds M Sport seats with integrated headrests (finished in perforated black Dakota leather, no less), ‘Edition’ lettering on the door sills, an M Sport steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a plethora of Pearl Grey Chrome and Aluminum hexagon trim accents.

The 2021 BMW X2 28i is powered by a 2.0-liter TwinPower turbocharged engine with 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque, the latter of which is available from as low as 1,450 rpm to 4,500 rpm. With so much low-end torque, the X2 28i achieves 0 to 60 mph in 6.6-seconds – not bad for a compact SUV. Meanwhile, the X2 xDrive28i has the same engine but is faster to 60 mph – taking only 6.3-seconds – with the benefit of all-wheel traction.

Standard equipment includes an 8.8-inch high-resolution infotainment touchscreen display, navigation with up to four annual over-the-air map updates, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, wireless Apple CarPlay, and optional wireless charging. Advanced safety features also include frontal collision warning, lane departure warning, speed limit information, and automatic high beams.

The 2021 BMW X2 sDrive28i starts at $36,600, while the X2 xDrive28i has base prices starting at $38,600 (prices do not include $995 destination fees). The Edition M Mesh package arrives this November 2020 and is an additional $3,550 over the base price.

2021 BMW X2 Edition M Mesh Gallery