Is It Safe To Use A Phone Charger To Charge The Nintendo Switch 2?

So, you're enjoying your favorite video games on the Nintendo Switch 2, and the battery is running low. While your phone's charger is right in front of you, the official one is in another room. What do you do? Is it safe to use your smartphone's charger to power the handheld console?

Well, it depends on the output of your phone's charger. You see, the Switch 2 packs more powerful hardware, and with great power comes the need for an adapter that can keep up. This is why the adapter included with the first-generation Switch can't power the latest console in TV Mode, and your phone's charger might face the same limitation. If your phone's adapter is underpowered, it might not be able to charge the console at all, while overpowered ones can cause erratic charging behavior, degrading the console's battery over time.

To determine whether your phone's charger can charge the Switch 2, you'll need to understand the console's power requirements, the official adapter's specifications (and the USB PD standard), and whether your phone's charger meets them. There's a lot of ground to cover, so let's get started.