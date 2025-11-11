This Could Finally Be The STI Successor Subaru Fans Were Waiting For
At the recent Japan Mobility Show held in Tokyo, Subaru STI fans received two great pieces of news that held out hope for a successor to the late, great Subaru WRX STI. Sadly, it hasn't been seen on our shores since 2021 and stands for something significant at Subaru. This excellent news was in the form of not one, but two new STI concepts, of which one was an EV and the other stayed true to the STI formula of, as Subaru stated, "...a horizontally-opposed engine and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive..."
Let's begin with the combustion-engine STI concept, called the Performance-B STI concept, which is displayed above. If you look closely, you can see that it is based on the current model of the Impreza hatchback, which has an identical roofline and side window design. The headlights also appear very similar to those of the Impreza. This could indicate that Subaru might have a plan to put the Performance-B STI into production at some point in the near future as a high-performance variant of the Impreza.
The Performance-B STI concept looks like it is very ready for production, with its flared fenders, side skirts, hood scoop plus vents, an absurd rear wing, and a full interior. One more very nice touch is the statement 'Proud of BOXER' at the leading edge of the Performance-B STI's hood scoop. All it needs at this point in time is the will on Subaru's part to make it happen.
What else should you know about the Subaru STI successor?
The second STI concept car shown at the Japan Mobility Show was the Performance-E STI concept, with 'E' standing for electric. Subaru's been teasing an electric STI for years, so perhaps this is a sneak peek. Compared to the very production-ready look of the Performance-B STI concept, the Performance-E STI is very much a concept, with impossibly narrow door cuts and glass so dark you can't see whether the car even has an interior.
Regardless of its reality, Subaru had plenty to say about the Performance-E STI concept (without really saying anything specific) in its press release, stating that it, "Combines thrilling aesthetic proportions with outstanding aerodynamics and practicality, with a design that evokes the brand's heritage while providing a driver-friendly layout and a comfortable, spacious interior. By incorporating various innovative technologies, this concept model offers intuitive, exhilarating driving experiences." Not much there in terms of concrete details.
But that doesn't mean that there is no hope for a production STI in the near future. The fact that Subaru went to the trouble of creating two different STI concepts, in both combustion-based and EV versions, is a strong sign that Subaru understands the power of the STI as the top-rated performance model in the Subaru lineup. What it could also mean is that while the next iteration of the Subaru STI will probably be all electric, we shouldn't rule out an internal combustion version that would serve enthusiasts' needs as we gradually transition to a shiny, happy electric future.