This Could Finally Be The STI Successor Subaru Fans Were Waiting For

At the recent Japan Mobility Show held in Tokyo, Subaru STI fans received two great pieces of news that held out hope for a successor to the late, great Subaru WRX STI. Sadly, it hasn't been seen on our shores since 2021 and stands for something significant at Subaru. This excellent news was in the form of not one, but two new STI concepts, of which one was an EV and the other stayed true to the STI formula of, as Subaru stated, "...a horizontally-opposed engine and Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive..."

Let's begin with the combustion-engine STI concept, called the Performance-B STI concept, which is displayed above. If you look closely, you can see that it is based on the current model of the Impreza hatchback, which has an identical roofline and side window design. The headlights also appear very similar to those of the Impreza. This could indicate that Subaru might have a plan to put the Performance-B STI into production at some point in the near future as a high-performance variant of the Impreza.

The Performance-B STI concept looks like it is very ready for production, with its flared fenders, side skirts, hood scoop plus vents, an absurd rear wing, and a full interior. One more very nice touch is the statement 'Proud of BOXER' at the leading edge of the Performance-B STI's hood scoop. All it needs at this point in time is the will on Subaru's part to make it happen.