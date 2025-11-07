JFK's New $9.5B Airport Terminal Is Closer To Completion - Here's What It Will Look Like

John F. Kennedy International Airport welcomes thousands of travelers from around the world every day, with 63.3 million passing through in 2024 alone. Thus, it's no surprise that it has had to expand to accommodate the flow of people. To that end, the airport has been building a new terminal, known as Terminal 1. The addition has been under construction since 2022, at a cost of $9.5 billion. To put the new terminal into context, its intended 2.6 million square foot size is about as large as the two new terminals added to LaGuardia Airport over the past decade combined.

Fortunately, eager travelers don't have much longer to wait until this new terminal allows access. Terminal 1 is set to open to the public in phases, with the first 14 gates opening in mid-2026. By the time it's fully operational in 2030, Terminal 1 will host 23 gates and have roughly 300,000 square feet dedicated to retail, dining, and lounge space. The completed Terminal 1 will also generate 10,000 new jobs and boast a capacity of around 14 million passengers per year. Once that's all up and running, JFK could be one step closer to rivaling airports such as Singapore's Changi, which Skytrax named the best airport of 2025.