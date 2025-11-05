Icon G2 Toolbox And More: Every New Harbor Freight Product At SEMA 2025

Harbor Freight made quite the show at SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) this year with a slew of new tools and tool boxes. Typically, SEMA is associated with flashy (and mostly expensive) aftermarket automotive components and tools. Snap-On, for instance, makes an appearance at the show most years. As such, it's a welcome surprise that Harbor Freight, a brand mostly associated with budget-oriented tools, is taking itself and the aftermarket more seriously by bringing the proverbial big guns to the show.

Of all of what the brand brought to SEMA, Harbor Freight's tool box lineup was the most varied, with new additions to the U.S. General and Icon lines of tool cabinets. Specifically, a wild purple coloration was announced for U.S. General tool carts that brings to mind the "Plum Crazy" paint scheme used on a lot of Dodge and Plymouth muscle cars from the 1960s and 1970s. The purple color joins other vibrant colors like red, blue, and green, as well as more subtle options like black and gray. Mini tool boxes also come in those colors. In addition to tool boxes, Harbor Freight also showed off new power tools, floor jacks, and Icon tools, including a new ¹⁄₂ drive socket set.