Icon G2 Toolbox And More: Every New Harbor Freight Product At SEMA 2025
Harbor Freight made quite the show at SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association) this year with a slew of new tools and tool boxes. Typically, SEMA is associated with flashy (and mostly expensive) aftermarket automotive components and tools. Snap-On, for instance, makes an appearance at the show most years. As such, it's a welcome surprise that Harbor Freight, a brand mostly associated with budget-oriented tools, is taking itself and the aftermarket more seriously by bringing the proverbial big guns to the show.
Of all of what the brand brought to SEMA, Harbor Freight's tool box lineup was the most varied, with new additions to the U.S. General and Icon lines of tool cabinets. Specifically, a wild purple coloration was announced for U.S. General tool carts that brings to mind the "Plum Crazy" paint scheme used on a lot of Dodge and Plymouth muscle cars from the 1960s and 1970s. The purple color joins other vibrant colors like red, blue, and green, as well as more subtle options like black and gray. Mini tool boxes also come in those colors. In addition to tool boxes, Harbor Freight also showed off new power tools, floor jacks, and Icon tools, including a new ¹⁄₂ drive socket set.
A new Icon G2 rolling cabinet was displayed
The Icon G2 line was introduced at the show. Harbor Freight notes that the line of 73-inch rolling tool cabinets is still in its pre-production phase. However, the idea is to gather feedback from attendees so adjustments can be made before launch. The cabinets come complete with compartments for small bits and nuts, as well as drawers for power tools, and even a spot specifically designed to host gadgets that are charging with USB-C and A/C charging ports built in.
At the show, Harbor Freight representatives also said users will be able to expand on the stock storage cabinet with extensions and add-ons, much like the first-generation product. Prices and release dates haven't been announced for the G2 lineup, but, for reference, the first-generation roll cabinet starts at $2,999. Hopefully whatever improvements have already been implemented with the new generation and tweaks learned from user feedback will make the G2 cabinets a worthwhile upgrade.
The brand upped its game in the floor jack department
At this year's SEMA, Harbor Freight also released the Daytona 3-Ton Low-Profile Super Duty Floor Jack. As the name suggests, it can lift a vehicle that weighs 6,000 pounds between 3 ¾ inches to 23 ⅛ inches off the ground. While it doesn't differ too much from some of Harbor Freight's existing floor jack options from Daytona, Pittsburgh, and Badlands, this offering will come in some fun colors, including what Harbor Freight calls a "racing metallic blue."
Speaking of Badlands, Harbor Freight also revealed an off-road jack mount from the brand at this year's SEMA. This will be available in 3,000-pound and 6,000-pound variants and can be mounted vertically or horizontally. The mounts allow you to keep your floor jack securely in place on the outside/inside of your off-road rig so it doesn't just jostle around in the trunk when you hit the trails. It has the added benefit of ensuring you don't accidentally forget to pick it up when you're done as it always has somewhere to live. Alongside the jack mount, Harbor Freight also revealed an off-road jack stand with a wide base that has a six-ton capacity.
The brand showed off new Hercules and welding tools
In the power tool department, Harbor Freight showed off new tools from its Hercules brand, including a set of impact drivers and wrenches, as well as a new line of cordless rivet guns and polishers in cordless or corded variants. The more niche options from Hercules have a potential to propel the brand into a more automotive centric role than it has been in the past. Your average garage mechanic might not need a 20-volt surface conditioner, but it could be a great option for someone who uses it everyday for their job and doesn't want to take out a second mortgage for a Snap-On equivalent.
The booth at SEMA also had a few new options for welders, including a new portable welding table from Vulcan with a 1,000-pound weight capacity. Additionally, the brand revealed a new welder called the OmniPro 265 with a 300-amp max output. Harbor Freight is also offering a new Vulcan multi-process welding rig and AC/DC welders from Titanium. Like the Icon G2, prices and release dates haven't been divulged as of yet.