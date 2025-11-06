Russia Has A Rocket Engine Problem – Here's What That Could Mean For Its Future In Space

There was a time when Russia and the United States were in a highly competitive race to the moon. But the 1960s came and went, with America emerging as the pioneer of space travel. The U.S. is still working to stay on top, as NASA is conducting its first lunar mission in over 50 years. However, Russia's space program did continue on and the country has achieved some important milestones since then. But thanks to Russia's lack of progress with rocket engine development, things now appear to be at a standstill.

That lack of innovation is due to Russia's space program, Roscosmos, being unable to get the components and funding it needs. Russia's war on Ukraine is a major reason for this, as international sanctions and ensuing supply issues have thrown some massive roadblocks in the way. Roscosmos continues to work on mission planning, which means it would be ready to go from a strategic standpoint. But without the properly equipped rocket engines Russian spacecraft need, missions could ultimately fall behind, resulting in delays or even cancellations.

Even the Russian Orbital Space Station (ROSS) could likely be affected by the country's recent problems. The ambitious project was meant to be the successor to Russia's MIR space station and was initially set to be launched in 2027. But unless Roscosmos can get back on track and make up any ground its already lost, there's no way of knowing if Russia will be able to actually follow through with that launch date.