If You Bought One Of These Anker Power Banks, You May Want To Return It For A Refund

In its recall letter, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) highlights that the Anker power banks were recalled due to fire and burn hazards. The agency revealed that the Chinese company had registered 28 incidents at the time of the public recall, detailing instances of overheating, explosion, and the entire kit catching fire. The serious mishaps resulted in at least two customers getting first and second-degree burn injuries on their hands. It is unclear whether the injured buyers are taking any legal action against the company, or if Anker is covering their medical costs as a remedy. Anker's recall is a step in the right direction, but as a general rule of thumb, avoid investing in no-name cheap power banks.

The at-risk power bank models were sold between January 2024 through July 2024 from the aforementioned outlets. Anker, on its website, has listed a total of five models — A1647, A1652, A1257, A1681, A1689 — that are subject to a voluntary recall due to safety hazards. If you own one of these power banks, you should immediately keep them aside, and refrain from charging the device or using it to top up other gadgets. Additionally, you can fill out Anker's Recall Claim Form. Once the purchase has been verified, customers to choose to get a full refund, or avail a gift card from Anker, or its sister brand websites that include Eufy, Soundcore, Ankersolix, and Nebula.

The refund will be submitted in the same account that was used to make the purchase, while the gift card will be sent via email. The gift card can be used to purchase any other item from Anker or any of its sister brands. As for the faulty power banks, customers have been advised to drop them at certified recycling facilities that are equipped to handle used and worn batteries, or local Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) outlets to safely dispose of them.