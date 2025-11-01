I Have Concluded That This eCommerce Company Is Winning The Internet (And It Isn't Amazon)

In a shockingly short period of time, Amazon went from a plucky upstart to a goliath. Beginning as a humble book retailer, it capitalized on weak markets and outmaneuvered brick-and-mortar businesses that had previously seemed unshakeable. Where once the threat to mom-and-pop shops was Walmart, now it is the Amazon warehouse. In fact, Amazon did what Walmart could not: it made itself indispensable to small businesses, who often faced a difficult choice between selling on Amazon and paying its fiat fees, or facing bankruptcy.

Amazon has understandably sucked up all the oxygen in discussions of eCommerce. Its sheer scale, documented labor rights abuses, and exploitation of markets have made it a polarizing presence in our lives. And of course, there's the ever-present cost of Amazon Prime, which makes Amazon the go-to for cheap gadgets, home goods, and more. But with every eye focused on the giant, there's an elephant quietly living in its shadow. Outside of two companies in China — Alibaba and Pinduoduo — the company with the largest market cap next to Amazon is the Canada-based Shopify.

The fact is, if you've done a lot of purchasing outside of Amazon's gated walls, you've probably interacted with Shopify. Where Amazon hides individual businesses behind its own storefront, Shopify takes the opposite approach, letting the brand you buy from take center stage. That strategy has paid off in spades. Here's how Shopify won over the Internet by betting big on the smallest businesses.