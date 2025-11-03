This Modded Chevy Crate Engine Sold For More Than A Toyota RAV4

Chevrolet is probably the most popular brand when it comes to crate engines, often being a go-to brand for engine swaps. The Chevy small-block 350 is the most successful crate engine ever made. While they mostly focus on affordable everyday motors, they also make high-performance engines, like the much-loved LS7.

Now, some special engines come with a hefty price tag. Following this trend, an LT4 motor tuned by Late Model Engines, like the one you'd find the C7 Corvette Z06, the Camaro ZL1, and the Cadillac CTS-V, was sold for an astounding $40,250 on Bring a Trailer. For reference, that's not too far off the average car price in the U.S., which currently sits at around $50,000. You could even get a well-equipped Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE trim for a little less than $40,000.

In stock form, the 6.2-liter LT4 V8 produces 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, but this is no ordinary LT4. LME has fettled with its internals, and as tested, it registers a tire-ripping 821 horsepower and 797 lb-ft of torque on the dyno. LME is a performance engine manufacturer based out of Texas, specializing in high-performance Chevrolet-based V8s, offering all kinds of engine-related tuning. They are known for their CNC-ported cylinder heads for various engines, allowing them to fine-tune airflow and compression ratios for specific applications.