This Modded Chevy Crate Engine Sold For More Than A Toyota RAV4
Chevrolet is probably the most popular brand when it comes to crate engines, often being a go-to brand for engine swaps. The Chevy small-block 350 is the most successful crate engine ever made. While they mostly focus on affordable everyday motors, they also make high-performance engines, like the much-loved LS7.
Now, some special engines come with a hefty price tag. Following this trend, an LT4 motor tuned by Late Model Engines, like the one you'd find the C7 Corvette Z06, the Camaro ZL1, and the Cadillac CTS-V, was sold for an astounding $40,250 on Bring a Trailer. For reference, that's not too far off the average car price in the U.S., which currently sits at around $50,000. You could even get a well-equipped Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE trim for a little less than $40,000.
In stock form, the 6.2-liter LT4 V8 produces 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, but this is no ordinary LT4. LME has fettled with its internals, and as tested, it registers a tire-ripping 821 horsepower and 797 lb-ft of torque on the dyno. LME is a performance engine manufacturer based out of Texas, specializing in high-performance Chevrolet-based V8s, offering all kinds of engine-related tuning. They are known for their CNC-ported cylinder heads for various engines, allowing them to fine-tune airflow and compression ratios for specific applications.
What Makes This LT4 a Pump-Gas Monster
Engines commanding such high prices are usually race-prepped units, built for bulletproof durability while adhering to strict racing stipulations, like GM's LSX crate engine. However, what makes this motor truly special is that it runs on pump gas. Usually, engines producing this kind of power require high-octane racing fuel, but LME has tuned this LT4 to produce 821 horsepower on standard 93-octane pump gas, which is quite rare for an engine not running a bunch of turbos.
Special engines require special construction, and LME has done much more than turn up the boost. For starters, the engine is precision-bored to 4.070 inches. It's also equipped with some of the best components available for LT engines: a Callies forged crankshaft with Texas Speed I-beam connecting rods, Diamond 2K forged pistons, and ARP 2000 bolts.
No custom build is complete without a performance camshaft. LME has used a custom-ground Cam Motion unit with 244/252 duration. It also features Brian Tooley .660 lift valve springs and Johnson 2116LSR tie-bar lifters. LME equipped the LT4 with a GripTec 2.30-inch upper pulley on a ZPE hub and a DSX 9.06-inch lower pulley to manage the added boost.
The factory supercharger stays in place, but it benefits from new bearings, fresh oil, and a larger 103mm throttle body opening. Fuel is delivered through upgraded fuel injectors obtained from the Fuel Injector Connection. Lastly, it also features a billet timing chain, timing cover, and titanium valve retainers from Late Model Engines. The team also ported the cylinder heads and supercharger to improve airflow efficiency.