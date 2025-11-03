The Space Shuttle Endeavour Has A Futuristic New Home

It's been 14 years since the Space Shuttle Endeavour flew its final mission. With construction of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center nearing completion, the shuttle now has a permanent home in Los Angeles. The California Science Center is building the new $425-million facility not too far from Figueroa street, next to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The project — which will add 200,000 square feet to the existing science center in Exposition Park – broke ground in June 2022, and is in its final stages, with the Los Angeles Times reporting that the museum's construction crew is about 80% finished wrapping the stainless-steel exterior skin around the shuttle. What makes this building special is that it features a curved stainless steel exterior design, inspired by the aerodynamic geometry of Endeavour's fuselage, wings, and vertical stabilizer.

The structure stands 20 stories high, and uses a diagrid structural system made up of a self-supporting framework of diagonally intersecting steel beams — eliminating the need for interior columns, and allowing visitors to see the shuttle from multiple angles and elevations. The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is the third phase and centerpiece of the center's master plan, and joins the $1 billion-plus Lucas Museum in reshaping Exposition Park. General admission will be free, and the Oschin Center is expected to open in late summer 2025.