Who Makes DeWalt EV Chargers And Are They Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

When people see the DeWalt name on a piece of hardware, they expect a quality tool that will get the job done. The yellow and black colors of DeWalt tools make them easily recognizable, and the brand has started to expand outside of just hardware tools. DeWalt partnered with manufacturer Paragon Group USA, which makes outdoor gazebos and outdoor heaters. The Paragon Group USA worked with DeWalt to release a smart electric vehicle charger in 2023.

The DeWalt and Paragon Group USA partnership helped create a 16 or 32-amp portable charger, a 40 or 48-amp wall-mounted charger, and numerous adapters and mounting brackets to install the chargers. Each charger is built with a 25-foot high-grade cable with a durable housing. The duo states that the chargers are even compatible with Tesla vehicles.

An important thing to consider when deciding if the DeWalt EV Charger is right for you is the price. The average cost of an at-home EV charging system ranges from $350 to $600 for most Level 2 systems. However, that is before labor costs are considered, which can range from $100 to $350, depending on the installer. The DeWalt portable EV charger currently costs around $300 on Amazon.

DeWalt and Paragon Group USA partnered with Qmerit to help install the EV chargers. Qmerit is one of the leading providers of EV charging installation in North America.