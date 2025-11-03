Who Makes DeWalt EV Chargers And Are They Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say
When people see the DeWalt name on a piece of hardware, they expect a quality tool that will get the job done. The yellow and black colors of DeWalt tools make them easily recognizable, and the brand has started to expand outside of just hardware tools. DeWalt partnered with manufacturer Paragon Group USA, which makes outdoor gazebos and outdoor heaters. The Paragon Group USA worked with DeWalt to release a smart electric vehicle charger in 2023.
The DeWalt and Paragon Group USA partnership helped create a 16 or 32-amp portable charger, a 40 or 48-amp wall-mounted charger, and numerous adapters and mounting brackets to install the chargers. Each charger is built with a 25-foot high-grade cable with a durable housing. The duo states that the chargers are even compatible with Tesla vehicles.
An important thing to consider when deciding if the DeWalt EV Charger is right for you is the price. The average cost of an at-home EV charging system ranges from $350 to $600 for most Level 2 systems. However, that is before labor costs are considered, which can range from $100 to $350, depending on the installer. The DeWalt portable EV charger currently costs around $300 on Amazon.
DeWalt and Paragon Group USA partnered with Qmerit to help install the EV chargers. Qmerit is one of the leading providers of EV charging installation in North America.
Is the DeWalt EV charger any good?
Having an at-home EV charger for your electric vehicle is a game-changer. The DeWalt EV Chargers have been on the market for a few years now, and customers have had the ability to figure out what works for them and what doesn't. According to consumer reviews on The Home Depot website, 82% of consumers who used the DeWalt Level 2 Portable EV Charger would recommend the product, with the charger earning a score of 4.2 stars out of a possible five.
The consumer reviews on The Home Depot website say that the EV charger is well-built and reliable, and the users appreciate the DeWalt device's charging speed and the flexibility provided by the long cord. Other users stated that they appreciate the ease with which the charger was installed. Reviewers on Amazon said many of the same things, giving the DeWalt charger a score of 4.4 stars out of five.
The biggest complaints regarding the charger had to do with the DeWalt phone application, charging performance, and the installation, which, as we stated earlier, is being completed by Qmerit. The charger performance complaints mostly center around the limitation of 12 amps when the charger is using a standard wall outlet. The major complaints regarding the phone app have to do with the app being slow, the amperage changing when opening the app, and that there's no way to identify which vehicle is charging on the app.
Methodology
In order to find out how customers felt about the DeWalt EV charger, we looked at reviews from both Amazon and Home Depot. The verified reviews on the two websites offer first-hand accounts of customers using the product, and both use ratings with a maximum score of five stars, so they were weighted evenly when researching how users felt about these EV chargers.