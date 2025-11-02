Anyone Can Buy Unclaimed Amazon Packages – Here's Where You Can Find Them

If you shop online at Amazon, you've likely experienced that sinking feeling of waiting and waiting for your package, only for it to never appear on your front porch. You know it will be a hassle, having to inform Amazon that your delivery went astray and going through the process of seeking a replacement or refund. But did you know that your headache can be someone else's gain?

Packages that cannot be delivered are referred to as unclaimed packages. These may be deemed undeliverable because the address is incorrect, a recipient was unavailable for a required signature, the package is too large for the recipients mailbox, or the person it is being delivered to moved with no forwarding address. Many assume that these packages eventually make it back to their starting point, but this isn't always the case.

Once a package is declared undeliverable, it has 90 days to be claimed. If it still can't be delivered, these unclaimed packages are sold at auction. That's right, your lost headphones or kitchenware may have ended up at auction and someone got a great deal. If you're interested in shopping for bargain finds among unclaimed packages, you can try your luck with these auctions. You should be aware, though, that there is a bit of risk involved. Nevertheless, it is possible to buy unclaimed Amazon goodies at potentially a fraction of their usual cost.