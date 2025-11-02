Anyone Can Buy Unclaimed Amazon Packages – Here's Where You Can Find Them
If you shop online at Amazon, you've likely experienced that sinking feeling of waiting and waiting for your package, only for it to never appear on your front porch. You know it will be a hassle, having to inform Amazon that your delivery went astray and going through the process of seeking a replacement or refund. But did you know that your headache can be someone else's gain?
Packages that cannot be delivered are referred to as unclaimed packages. These may be deemed undeliverable because the address is incorrect, a recipient was unavailable for a required signature, the package is too large for the recipients mailbox, or the person it is being delivered to moved with no forwarding address. Many assume that these packages eventually make it back to their starting point, but this isn't always the case.
Once a package is declared undeliverable, it has 90 days to be claimed. If it still can't be delivered, these unclaimed packages are sold at auction. That's right, your lost headphones or kitchenware may have ended up at auction and someone got a great deal. If you're interested in shopping for bargain finds among unclaimed packages, you can try your luck with these auctions. You should be aware, though, that there is a bit of risk involved. Nevertheless, it is possible to buy unclaimed Amazon goodies at potentially a fraction of their usual cost.
Where to find unclaimed Amazon packages
To avoid filling up landfills with product waste, Amazon has created several resell programs that can be accessed through a variety of ways. The first place you may want to start looking for unclaimed Amazon packages is Amazon itself. On its website, a search for "unclaimed packages" generated almost 150 results at the time of writing, including clothing, makeup, and even vacuum cleaners. Be careful, though, as many of these items have hefty shipping fees.
A better bet may be a liquidation or auction site, especially if you're looking to buy in bulk. Direct Liquidation allows you to search by vendor on its website, where you may be able to pick up a full pallet of merchandise at a deep discount. The company also has six retail locations, so if you have one nearby you may be able to find additional inventory. You can also try Liquidation.com, which sells both unsold inventory and Amazon returns, as well as American Pallet Liquidators, which sells pallets of unclaimed packages at deep discounts.
If you don't want to buy en masse, there are a few other options. Amazon ships through the United States Postal Service, as well as through FedEx and UPS. Undelivered USPS items, including Amazon packages, eventually make their way to GovDeals.com, where you can search for specific items and also browse by category. You can also try searching Poshmark, which sells more than just inexpensive clothing, for "mystery box" to see options from retailers including Amazon. Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, and eBay are additional options, but you should be wary of scams on websites such as these. The packages could be stolen, and if the deal seems too good to be true, it likely is.