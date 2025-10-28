Just One Pothole Was Enough To Shut Down An Entire GA Freeway

At around 2:30 a.m. on October 22, 2025, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) closed every northbound lane of Interstate 75 near Exit 233 (Jonesboro Road/SR 54) after a large pothole opened on the overpass above Meadowbrook Lane. The damage wasn't just surface-deep, either; officials later confirmed that debris from the overpass fell onto the road below, prompting crews to clean up Meadowbrook Lane while inspectors assessed the structure overhead.

The full shutdown lasted through rush hour, reducing traffic to near single-digit speeds and flooding side roads across Clayton County. GDOT and local police urged drivers to detour via I-675 or exit at Mount Zion Boulevard to avoid complete gridlock. An emergency patch allowed three of the five northbound lanes to reopen by 7:38 a.m., but the scene left commuters stunned at how fast one weak spot could take down an entire interstate.

Locals weren't convinced a quick fix would hold. "It needs to be done right and not patched because that feels like what we're doing, period," a frustrated driver told Atlanta News First. Her frustration put words to what thousands of commuters were thinking: how could one pot hole take down an entire freeway?