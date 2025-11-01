How To Use iOS 26's 'Use As Ringtone' Feature (And Why It Isn't Working)

Up until a few years ago, customization wasn't the iPhone's strongest suit. Users were stuck with what Apple determined to be best, be it the home screen layout or the lock screen style. Surprisingly, the past few iterations of iOS have brought about major customization options for the iPhone. You can now add widgets, place icons anywhere you want on the home screen, use tinted app icons, or finally bring some life to the lock screen by switching up the clock style and playing with different color options. Despite all these additions, setting a custom ringtone on iOS has been a cumbersome process — until now.

Apart from the UI refresh with Liquid Glass, iOS 26 has brought about some meaningful under-the-hood improvements. This includes a native way to set any MP3 audio file as your iPhone's ringtone. Where you source your music file is also up to you — but you will need to transfer it to your iPhone's internal storage. Then, launch the Files app and locate the music file you've just downloaded or transferred.

Tap and hold on the file and select "Share" from the pop-up menu. You should be able to see a "Use as Ringtone" option. Tapping that will take you to your iPhone's ringtone selection screen and will automatically select the newly imported music file. To remove added custom ringtones, simply swipe left on the ringtone's name and tap on the "Delete" option.