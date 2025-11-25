Here's What You Should Do If You Suspect You're Being Followed While Driving

Odds are, you've seen it before in movies or TV shows: a character is driving and notices something in their rearview mirror. They're being followed, and they need to ditch their pursuer. This inevitably leads to several chaotic driving maneuvers, going down a flight of stairs, flying at top speed through an ever-tightening alleyway, or just slamming the pedal to the floor and fleeing as fast as the car can drive. While these efforts look great on screen, they're sensationalized for entertainment.

Should you ever notice that you are being followed by a car, don't recall your favorite car chase because experts have real-world advice for what to do. First and foremost, you need to remain calm so your driving doesn't appear erratic. Under no circumstances should you continue home, as you'd lead your pursuers straight there. You'll want to make some turns to try to throw them off your scent before ultimately driving to a safe location. This could be a fire department, a police station, or a busy shopping center.

This will help keep you safe while you alert the authorities and throw off your would-be pursuers. Believe it or not, this kind of thing does happen, and it's usually tied to robberies. In October 2025, thieves followed a Tesla, which is a vehicle that tends to stand out, from a San Fernando Valley bank, broke into the car, and stole $3,000 in cash that had just been withdrawn. Fortunately, the driver had parked and wasn't inside the car when the theft occurred, but it could have been much worse.