Want A New PS5 This Black Friday? Microsoft Just Gave You The Perfect Reason To Buy One

It may sound almost unthinkable, but come next year, you will be able to play a brand new Halo game on your PlayStation 5, right when it drops for the Xbox and PC platforms. Microsoft has remade the classic Halo: Combat Evolved using Unreal Engine 5, upscaled the visuals, added a trio of missions, injected new cinematics, and introduced a four-player co-op mode, as well. All of this legacy remastering will come bearing a new name — Halo: Campaign Evolved. "This fully-rebuilt campaign will introduce remastered 4K visuals, beloved Halo weapons and vehicles, plus brand-new story content," says Microsoft's Xbox division, hyping up the launch next year ahead of the franchise's 25th anniversary.

Long-time Halo fans will certainly be eager to play the game once again, reimagined with more visual pizzazz and mechanics, while an entirely new generation of gamers will finally get a chance to experience what made it such an iconic game in the first place. But the undercurrent is pretty clear — the lines are blurring and loyalists are going to be divided. "Today's announcement is one I'll never forget: Halo is coming to PlayStation," says Brian Jarrad, community director of Halo Studio, who has spent nearly two decades on the cult hit franchise.

To me, it seems Microsoft is playing it safe by refreshing an iconic hit and seeding it to an entirely new generation of games across the board. Some would say Microsoft is scraping the bottom of the barrel to find more tasters for its gaming platter, even if that means diluting the exclusivity appeal. On the positive side, Halo: Combat Evolved is as big of cult as it gets, and if reanimating it as Halo: Campaign Evolved can attract old and new gamers, it's a win.