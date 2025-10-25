This State Wants To Crack Down On Self-Checkout Tech In Grocery Stores

Self-checkout has continued to grow in grocery stores across the United States, with companies using the system to create shorter wait times and relieve staff stress. However, Massachusetts legislators want to limit the number of self-checkout stations in grocery stores across the state to address some growing concerns.

Democratic state Senator Paul Feeney is sponsoring the bill, titled "An Act Regulating Self-Checkouts in Grocery Establishments." If it passes, the 2,445 grocery stores in Massachusetts would be limited to eight self-service checkout stations per location — there has to be at least one manual checkout station for every two self-checkout stations, or stores will face a fine: a retail clerk's full day of pay and benefits.

This bill arrived after many retailers started reducing self-checkout stations on their own due to increased theft and longer wait times. "We've gotten a lot of momentum behind it," said Feeney. "We see this as a common-sense piece of legislation."