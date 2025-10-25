This Wild New Harley-Davidson Paint Changes Colors As You Move

Harleys don't always have to be dressed in shiny chrome or macho black. They can look fun, too, and the American brand's 2025 portfolio is here to make that statement with a new Mystic Shift paint job. Think of it as tiny metal particles suspended against a color-changing backdrop. And we're not talking about any subtle gradient here; Mystic Shift's colors transition all the way from dark gray to orange, with blue and purple in the mix, too.

This is one of the boldest color choices we've seen lately on the brand's two-wheelers. Before this, Harley's most adventurous colors included brilliant red, firestorm orange, and the purple abyss denim. But those shades were uniform, solid colors, and not the shifting gradient look of its latest custom color. Mystic Shift coat, which costs an extra $2,000 to $3,000, depending on the bike, is bold and lustrous. But it's the color shift from an understated purple to dark orange against the backdrop of metallic dust that raises the appeal of this new shade.

Mystic Shift avoids any flames or other visual touches in favor of its shiny purple visage, which contrasts beautifully against the metallic shine of the chrome-plated hardware. However, if you prefer something more understated, you can spend an extra $1,000 or so and get blacked-out trim instead, which looks pretty sleek, but arguably robs some of the appeal of the Mystic Shift paint job.