NASA's Airless 'Superelastic' Tires Could Be Coming To Consumer Cars

Imagine having the ability to drive over any issue ahead of you on the road without having to worry about the potential of a flat tire. That is exactly what engineers at NASA are working on. The engineers and scientists at the American space agency are looking to use some of the technology they've placed on the Mars Curiosity, in partnership with The SMART Tire Company, rover on vehicles roaming American streets.

The superelastic tire technology that the Mars Curiosity rover uses is built using a special shape memory alloy (SMA). That technology, which is being developed at the Glenn Research Center in Cleveland, Ohio, is making impressive headways. "We at Glenn are one of the world leaders in bringing the science and understanding of how you change the alloy compositions, how you change the processing of the material, and how you model these systems in a way that we can control," said Dr. Santo Padula II, materials research engineer at NASA Glenn.

The SMA itself is capable of returning to its original shape, whatever that may be, after being bent, stretched, cooled, or heated. According to NASA, they've had this technology for decades, but have never attempted to apply the technology to car tires.