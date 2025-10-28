An Electronic Eye Implant Is Helping People See Again - Here's How The Tech Works

There are a few notable tech inventions that have changed the medical industry forever. From the use of AI for disease detection to 3D printing biomedical implants and drugs, advances in modern medicine show no signs of slowing down and are finding new ways to improve people's health. A prime example of this is the PRIMA visual prosthesis, an electronic wireless retinal implant system that's helping people to see again. Clinical trial results published on October 20, 2025, in the New England Journal of Medicine, demonstrated that the device improved the eyesight of people suffering from age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

AMD causes the center of a person's vision to fade or blur, so even everyday tasks like reading or seeing faces become challenging. It affects approximately 5 million people around the world, and there's been no known treatment to bring back lost vision. The trial brought in 38 participants at 17 hospitals across France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. It was led by an international team including José-Alain Sahel from the University of Pittsburgh, Daniel Palanker from Stanford University, and Frank Holz from the University of Bonn.

The participants were 60 years old or older and had significant central vision loss due to foveal atrophy. One year after surgery, over 80% of those who participated regained the ability to recognize letters, numbers, and words. Before surgery, many participants' vision was so poor that they couldn't read any letters on a standard eye chart.