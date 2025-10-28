These Wireless Earbuds Are 75% Cheaper Than AirPods Pro, And Still An Amazon Top Choice
In an era where the headphone jack has largely been retired from mobile devices, wireless headphones have become essential for many. Finding a pair that delivers on build quality, sound quality, comfort, and being able to stay in your ears is everything. Many folks have been drawn to Apple's AirPods throughout the years for these reasons and more — in addition to the secret features that all new AirPods Pro owners should know about. However, if AirPods or the slightly souped-up AirPods Pro are a bit too pricey for you, there are plenty of more cost-effective options to consider.
One example is a set of earbuds that has made waves on Amazon, both for their price and customer satisfaction rating. The Tozo NC9 hybrid active noise-cancelling wireless earbuds retail for $55.99 on Amazon, which is a pretty sizable drop from the $250 price tag currently attached to a pair of AirPods Pro 3. Amazon customers appear quite happy with these earbuds, too, with them ranking as a top choice on the site.
With over 30,000 reviews, the set has an overall rating of 4.3 stars out of five, and 66% of users gave it a perfect five-star rating. However, just because Tozo's earbuds rank so high on Amazon and are major money-savers doesn't mean they're for everyone. More specifically, if you want cheaper earbuds comparable to AirPods Pro, these probably aren't the ones for you.
Tozo's earbuds aren't quite AirPods Pro replacements
Tozo's NC9 earbuds will likely get the job done for most users, especially since they're far more budget-friendly than AirPods Pro. It helps that in some key areas, according to their advertising, they should perform similarly to or better than some AirPods Pro models. They are marketed as having a battery life between 10 and 14 hours on a single charge, depending on user settings, while Pro 3s have between 6.5 and 10 hours, depending on the settings and hardware being used. Tozo's earbuds claim to reduce noise to up to 45 decibels, while Pro 2s only attenuate between 25 and 30 decibels. Both use Bluetooth 5.3 technology for similar connectivity capabilities.
However, even though they're widely loved by users on Amazon who purchased them, they're no AirPods replacement. For one, many folks have shared that the sound quality wasn't to their liking. Users have found them far quieter than the average AirPods Pro, even with the volume cranked up, with some complaining of uncomfortable audio sharpness. In some cases, the audio would drop out of one earbud entirely in a short span of time. It has also been said by those who've tried these earbuds that the microphone quality leaves much to be desired, further differentiating this set from AirPods Pro.
For their price, Tozo NC9 earbuds may be a decent enough purchase for those in need of new earbuds. If you're looking for something better than AirPods Pro at such a low price, though, much like fake AirPods, which aren't as good as the real thing, these aren't quite up to par.