These Wireless Earbuds Are 75% Cheaper Than AirPods Pro, And Still An Amazon Top Choice

In an era where the headphone jack has largely been retired from mobile devices, wireless headphones have become essential for many. Finding a pair that delivers on build quality, sound quality, comfort, and being able to stay in your ears is everything. Many folks have been drawn to Apple's AirPods throughout the years for these reasons and more — in addition to the secret features that all new AirPods Pro owners should know about. However, if AirPods or the slightly souped-up AirPods Pro are a bit too pricey for you, there are plenty of more cost-effective options to consider.

One example is a set of earbuds that has made waves on Amazon, both for their price and customer satisfaction rating. The Tozo NC9 hybrid active noise-cancelling wireless earbuds retail for $55.99 on Amazon, which is a pretty sizable drop from the $250 price tag currently attached to a pair of AirPods Pro 3. Amazon customers appear quite happy with these earbuds, too, with them ranking as a top choice on the site.

With over 30,000 reviews, the set has an overall rating of 4.3 stars out of five, and 66% of users gave it a perfect five-star rating. However, just because Tozo's earbuds rank so high on Amazon and are major money-savers doesn't mean they're for everyone. More specifically, if you want cheaper earbuds comparable to AirPods Pro, these probably aren't the ones for you.