Here's How Far Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 21 Lawn Mower Runs On A Single Charge
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When people think of battery-operated tools and appliances, a few things likely come to mind. Drills, blowers, chainsaws, and the like are typically at the top of the list, with larger items thought to be gas or electricity-powered only. In reality, battery technology has evolved, allowing for tools as large as lawn mowers to be operated with batteries. This is no niche concept either, with some of the biggest names in tools and landscaping giving it a try. Case in point, Milwaukee — the maker of several tools reviewers feel are no-brainers at their prices — has entered the battery-powered mower realm.
At the time of this writing, Milwaukee only has one battery-powered lawn mower available: the M18 Fuel 21-inch self-propelled, dual battery unit. As the name implies, this mower requires a set of two 12 Ah M18 batteries to operate, and with said batteries attached, it can achieve some serious mowing. According to Milwaukee's product listing for the mower, a single charge provides users with 60 minutes of runtime, which allows for the cutting of half an acre maximum, specifically when cutting 1 inch of grass at the 3 mph self-propel pace. Should you move it faster, you may be able to get a bit more area covered before it's time to charge. For many in need of a gas-free lawn mower, this Milwaukee unit may seem tempting. Still, one has to wonder, how does its performance stack up against units from other brands?
How Milwaukee's electric lawn mower compares to other brands
As mentioned before, there are multiple companies that have invested in electric lawn mowers beyond Milwaukee — and they're worth comparing if you're unsure that a company's model is right for you. Looking at contemporary Makita, it sells a few different 21-inch electric lawn mowers that require two 18-volt batteries to operate as well. However, where they differ from Milwaukee's mower is that they can use up to four batteries for double the runtime. When used with four batteries, one model cuts two-thirds of an acre in around an hour with 5.0 Ah batteries; another unit delivers the same performance, while the third only gets around 50 minutes with 5.0 Ah batteries, with no expected acreage mentioned.
Meanwhile, Ryobi's closest mower to Milwaukee's is a bit different in its own way. While it does require 36 total volts across two 18-volt batteries to run, it's advertised and sold with batteries that are 6 Ah each rather than 12 Ah. As far as runtime, the two batteries are said to power the mower for roughly 40 minutes, so it's capable of mowing a lawn approximately half an acre in size. Elsewhere in the battery-powered mower world, the likes of EGO, DeWalt, and Greenworks have similarly sized mowers, though they require batteries beyond 18 volts to run, so putting them up against Milwaukee's mower in terms of performance isn't a fair or equal comparison.
Comparing it to other electric mowers, Milwaukee's M18 Fuel 21-inch cordless lawn mower seems to deliver well enough in the runtime and acreage departments. Still, whether it's a great purchase or something that belongs with the worst electric lawn mowers on Amazon and beyond is up to individual interpretation.