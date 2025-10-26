What's The Largest Solar Farm In California And How Much Electricity Does It Produce?

California has proven to be a fruitful location for solar farms, given its size and ample sunlight. Topaz Solar Farm is currently the installation that covers the most land, though it's far from the only notable installation. For instance, the Solar Star Projects, constructed between 2013 and 2015 in Rosamond, California, also stand as one of the largest in the U.S. The two installations, Solar Star-1 and Solar Star-2, cover approximately 3,200 acres of land. They boast capacities of 314 and 265 megawatts, respectively, for a total of 579 megawatts. That's enough energy to power approximately 255,000 homes, with Southern California Edison purchasing this stored power and distributing it to its customers.

Also worth highlighting is the Edwards & Sanborn project, which delivers both in terms of physical size and energy production. The Kern County, California-based solar farm comes close to Topaz at 4,600 acres, though it blows it out of the water on the energy front with a capacity of 875 megawatts. Given that much energy, it's no surprise that the project provides it to numerous clients, including Pacific Gas and Electric, Southern California Edison, the city of San Jose, the Clean Power Alliance, and even Starbucks. The latter isn't too surprising, considering it's also linked up with Mercedes to place EV chargers at Starbucks locations.

The search for the perfect clean energy source is far from over, though solar remains at the forefront. These California solar farms, and others in the U.S. and around the world, are evidence of its enduring appeal.