Your Sony TV Has A Hidden Menu — Here's How To Access It

Televisions over the past decade and a half have benefited enormously from making the switch to smart TV operating systems. Most new televisions these days are equipped with apps for on-demand video platforms such as Netflix that allow users to access new shows and movies. Sony's smart TVs, for example, mostly come with Google TV or AndroidTV, and either of these operating systems offer a rich set of apps and customization options to make your TV truly yours.

You can dive into settings and play around with display, sound, or accessibility options — much like you would on an Android smartphone. Aside from these easily accessible settings, users might not be aware that your Sony TV also has a secret menu. Depending on the context, some may refer to this as a service menu or a diagnostics screen — and that's primarily what this feature is used for. In fact, the service menu isn't unique to Sony televisions, and most TVs from other brands also ship with this engineering menu.

The service menu is designed to be used by technicians and repairmen. It contains useful bits of information, like how many hours the panel has been used for. It also contains a few options you can tamper with, like color balance and audio offset settings. Knowing how to access this secret menu on a Sony TV may help you view this otherwise hidden information, or help you decide which model to buy when you are shopping for a used or refurbished TV.