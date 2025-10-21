Is Sling TV Down In Your Area? Here's What To Do If An Outage Affects You
These days, more and more people are cutting the proverbial cord to leave their cable providers and the sometimes exorbitantly priced plans they offer behind. They are typically doing in favor of a good live TV streaming service, which tends to be a cheaper option that requires no contractual obligations. While the move is a welcome one for many who have long-loathed cable, live TV streamers are hardly without their flaws, and sometimes endure the same sort of service outages that occasionally dog cable providers.
Indeed, even a major streamer like Sling is not immune to such issues, with the TV provider enduring a lengthy outage in several markets on Monday, October 20, 2025. The outage was particularly frustrating for some sports fans, as they claim it prevented them from fully indulging in Monday Night Football madness. One football-loving viewer even took to Reddit to voice his frustration, noting that they'd specifically selected Sling's 24-hour access package to watch both Monday Night NFL options, but were only able to watch less than half of the first game.
Sling was not the only service that experienced an outage on that evening, as the internet-dominating Amazon Web Services and some gaming platforms were also affected. Despite the widespread nature of the disruptions, Sling appears to be the biggest live TV streamer affected, and many subscribers are wondering what to do should the issue arise again.
How to manage your Sling TV outage
Outages of paid subscription services like Sling TV can be frustrating for many, particularly when the outage is not the fault of the subscriber. But when an outage does inevitably occur, one of the first steps you can take is to determine if the issue is local to your living room or more widespread. You can get outage information directly from the source, as Sling actually hosts a Status Center on its own website. The page is specifically dedicated to keeping subscribers apprised of disruptions in service, as well as providing updates about when the service might be restored. The site may even be able to provide workarounds for users being affected, should one exist. Yes, you should be able to report service interruptions directly to Sling in the Status Center, too.
If, for whatever reason, you can't access Sling's status page, you can also check sites like Down Detector. If you're unfamiliar with the site, it allows users to tag service outages from any number of online providers, then tracks them over specific periods of time, and displays the information to users.
Assuming that the outage is an issue affecting a significant portion of Sling's subscriber base, you may have little recourse save to wait for the provider to sort the issues out. If the outage is not widespread, you'll also want to ensure your router is functioning properly and not being interfered with by other in-home tech. You should also check the status of your Internet service, either by checking your ISP's tools or Down Detector, and contact your ISP if you find any issues with that service.