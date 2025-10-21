Is Sling TV Down In Your Area? Here's What To Do If An Outage Affects You

These days, more and more people are cutting the proverbial cord to leave their cable providers and the sometimes exorbitantly priced plans they offer behind. They are typically doing in favor of a good live TV streaming service, which tends to be a cheaper option that requires no contractual obligations. While the move is a welcome one for many who have long-loathed cable, live TV streamers are hardly without their flaws, and sometimes endure the same sort of service outages that occasionally dog cable providers.

Indeed, even a major streamer like Sling is not immune to such issues, with the TV provider enduring a lengthy outage in several markets on Monday, October 20, 2025. The outage was particularly frustrating for some sports fans, as they claim it prevented them from fully indulging in Monday Night Football madness. One football-loving viewer even took to Reddit to voice his frustration, noting that they'd specifically selected Sling's 24-hour access package to watch both Monday Night NFL options, but were only able to watch less than half of the first game.

Sling was not the only service that experienced an outage on that evening, as the internet-dominating Amazon Web Services and some gaming platforms were also affected. Despite the widespread nature of the disruptions, Sling appears to be the biggest live TV streamer affected, and many subscribers are wondering what to do should the issue arise again.