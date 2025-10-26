Scientists Spot The Hungriest Planet Ever (And It's Eating Like Crazy)

The formation of planets is a fascinating process. They usually originate in a disc of dust and gas surrounding stars. When particles come together, they form a clump, and through a process called accretion, they interact with gaseous and dusty material around them until they take the shape of a planet. The process is slow, and it can take anywhere from thousands to millions of years before the formation is complete. But when it comes to rogue planets, which roam like vagabonds without a host star, the mystery deepens. How they form and at what stage they start wandering remains a mystery.

Adding to the enigma is the discovery of a new rogue planet in the early stages of its formation, which is consuming material at a much higher pace than scientists have ever recorded. Located some 620 light-years away in the Chamaeleon constellation, scientists recorded it accreting six to eight times faster than four months prior. The growth spurt recorded by scientists is quite ravenous as the planet is eating up to six billion tonnes of dust and gas every second.

"This is the strongest growth rate ever recorded for a rogue planet, or a planet of any kind," according to a statement by the European Southern Observatory. Officially designated as Cha 1107-7626, this rogue planet is estimated to be five to 10 times heavier than Jupiter, the heaviest and largest planet in the Solar System. Interestingly, this rogue planet is not gobbling up surrounding material at a uniform pace.