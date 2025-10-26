This 24/7 Live TV Station Only Shows One Thing All The Time
If you often think there's so many TV shows to choose from and yet nothing to watch, you're not alone. In the age of streaming, we're presented with almost too much choice, all available on demand, whenever we want it. Comedies, dramas, movies, and podcasts have all joined the relentless 24-hour news cycle. For some, it's considerably better than the days of rabbit ear antennas, for others, the choice can feel overwhelming. If you're looking for something calming to watch, or you're simply a space aficionado, you may want to try a new channel on a UK streaming service called ITVX.
Launched in October 2025, Space Live may not offer the emotional hard hits or escapism that shows like "This is Us" or "Friends" provide, but it certainly is peaceful and, at times, awe inspiring. Independent Television, or ITV, partnered with Sen, which "uses its own satellites and hosted cameras in space to gather news and information about what's happening on Earth and in space." Sen has a camera system mounted on the International Space Station (ISS), providing viewers with a look down on Earth as the ISS passes over.
Unfortunately, at the current time, ITVX is not available to viewers in the U.S. due to licensing restrictions. When Americans try to sign up, ITVX requires a UK-based postal code. Luckily, U.S. residents have other options, though they aren't quite as impressive as Space Live.
Space Live and other options
Space Live offers beautiful images of Earth accompanied by a peaceful soundtrack. It may not be something you'd want to watch for long, but seeing Earth from space, whenever you want and in high-def, is something that your parents or grandparents may not have even dreamed possible. It's free to watch for ITVX members, and ITVX itself is available for free, with ads, in the U.K.
If you live outside of the U.K., Space Live is not available for viewing, but those on Earth who'd like to check out the view from the International Space Station can tune into Nasa's YouTube channel, which offers live views from the ISS. Unfortunately, it's not nearly as calm an experience as Space Live, as the channel includes chatter from the astronauts on the space station with Nasa. If you want an experience more like Space Live, try afarTV's live stream of Earth from the ISS. Instead of the chatter, afarTV plays tranquil music, and also offers added context on the ISS's location and what you're seeing on-screen. Finally, the company that ITV partnered with for its channel, Sen, offers a live stream on its website. The footage is in 4K and Sen also plays serene music and offers an information scroll at the bottom of the screen.