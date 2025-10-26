This 24/7 Live TV Station Only Shows One Thing All The Time

If you often think there's so many TV shows to choose from and yet nothing to watch, you're not alone. In the age of streaming, we're presented with almost too much choice, all available on demand, whenever we want it. Comedies, dramas, movies, and podcasts have all joined the relentless 24-hour news cycle. For some, it's considerably better than the days of rabbit ear antennas, for others, the choice can feel overwhelming. If you're looking for something calming to watch, or you're simply a space aficionado, you may want to try a new channel on a UK streaming service called ITVX.

Launched in October 2025, Space Live may not offer the emotional hard hits or escapism that shows like "This is Us" or "Friends" provide, but it certainly is peaceful and, at times, awe inspiring. Independent Television, or ITV, partnered with Sen, which "uses its own satellites and hosted cameras in space to gather news and information about what's happening on Earth and in space." Sen has a camera system mounted on the International Space Station (ISS), providing viewers with a look down on Earth as the ISS passes over.

Unfortunately, at the current time, ITVX is not available to viewers in the U.S. due to licensing restrictions. When Americans try to sign up, ITVX requires a UK-based postal code. Luckily, U.S. residents have other options, though they aren't quite as impressive as Space Live.