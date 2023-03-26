How To Watch The International Space Station Livestream Its View Of Earth

Of all the achievements in recent space science, one of the most impressive must be the International Space Station — a place where we as a species have maintained a continuous presence in space for over 20 years. The International Space Station hosts a number of astronauts, typically between three and 12 at a time, who generally live and work there for a few months or up to a year, doing tasks like station maintenance and research.

The International Space Station hosts experiments of many kinds, from research into human health like testing out new drug delivery systems, to space research like learning about how the space environment affects astronauts' eyesight, to theoretical physics experiments into the nature of matter. The astronauts also grow food in hydroponic test beds and spend a lot of time exercising to overcome the problem of muscle wastage.

But the International Space Station isn't only for learning about space — it's also for learning about the Earth. Astronauts often capture stunning views of our planet as seen from above, and have even captured phenomena like hurricanes as seen from orbit. They have also captured geographical phenomena like aurorae, sand dunes, ice sheets, and gorgeous images of cities at night which are visible due to their bright lights.

That's not all though. The International Space Station also has high definition cameras mounted to its exterior which record regular footage of Earth as seen from space. And livestreams of this footage are easily available to watch for free, meaning you can see our planet from above any time you want.