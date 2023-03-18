How To Watch NASA TV On Your Phone, Tablet, Computer, Or Television

NASA does some of the most exciting work in the world: launching rockets, sending robots to explore other planets, and sending humans to live and work on the International Space Station. As a government agency, it also puts out a huge amount of science and other educational materials aimed at both children and adults, so there's something to appeal to everyone from those who know little about space exploration to those who are experts in the field.

As part of its public outreach, NASA runs a TV channel called NASA TV. This channel shows live streams of major events like rocket launches, as well as news conferences, announcements of major scientific findings, and live streams of speeches by senior NASA personnel. In between these events, the channel shows documentaries about current and historical space exploration, scientific research being performed in space, information about the engineering that goes into NASA missions, and lots more.

Sometimes people don't realize that this amazing resource is available — and free to watch! But NASA puts out its NASA TV channel on a wide range of platforms, so anyone in the world can watch it and catch key space events. Or it can be a great way to brush up on your space knowledge or keep kids entertained with educational material. You can watch NASA TV on practically any kind of internet-connected device that is capable of playing back video.