Home Depot Is More Than A Store — Here's What To Know About The Path To Pro Program

Path to Pro is split into three main components, all completely free to use: the Path to Pro site, the Path to Pro Skills Program, and the Path to Pro Network. The program's website serves as a central hub for all of its resources, complete with information for students, parents, educators, and anyone else who might be curious about starting over in skilled trades. The site also includes free guides on things like how to prepare for a career in a trade, how to create a standout portfolio, and how to connect with hiring professionals.

The Skills Program gives out free, on-demand, virtual training in both English and Spanish. Its online courses are structured in such a way that students can learn basic trade skills, safety practices, and soft-skill development at their own pace. There is no cap on enrollment, and anyone 18 or older can register.

Then, there's the Path to Pro Network. This is a professional platform, similar to something like LinkedIn, that connects newly trained candidates directly with Home Depot's Pro Xtra members — think contractors and small business owners — looking for people to hire. These pros can review candidates' portfolios, post jobs, and hire tradespeople based on factors like experience, certifications, and location.