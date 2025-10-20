This Popular Jackery Power Station Is On Sale At Amazon - Here's How Long It's Cheaper & What Reviews Say About It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are a lot of reasons why you might want to own a power station. They're a great way to power your campsite with electricity or liven up a tailgate party, but they're also great to have on hand when the power goes out. Jackery is frequently ranked as one of the best major portable power station brands on the market today, with several of its models being among the more highly ranked products in their user categories on sites like Amazon. More powerful models like the Jackery Explorer 1500 and the Jackery Explorer 1000 have also been highly rated by SlashGear reviewers.
The company is well known for providing a wide range of user-friendly power stations in multiple sizes and configurations. The downside to buying a high-end unit, however, is that they often come with a hefty price tag attached. Those on the hunt for a quality power station should know that one of the brand's most popular models, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, is currently heavily discounted — just as we're getting into the colder months when people will need it most.
This is a 293Wh station with a lithium-ion battery, solar connectivity, two AC outlets, a PD 60W USB type-C outlet, a fast charge USB 3.0 port and a DC car port. If you're interested in this power station, you might want to know a bit more about the device itself and the terms of the sale. With that in mind, let's take look at what reviewers have said about it, how discounted each configuration is, and how long the sale will last.
How big is the discount and how long will it stay that way?
The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 is available on Amazon in three different configurations. These each have slightly different discounts and are available for different prices. The standard Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 on its own has the biggest discount (percentage-wise). This item usually costs $259.00, but it's currently marked down a full 35%, placing it's current price at $169.00.
Alternatively, those who want to take full advantage of the station's solar capabilities can get it bundled with one of Jackery's SolarSaga 100W solar panels. These usually cost $499.00 together, but they are discounted by 34%, bringing the price down to $329.00. Finally, there is an option to get the Explorer 300 bundled with one of Jackery's 102W Fast Chargers, which plugs into the AC outlet to provide two USB-C outlets and a USB-A outlet that all have fast-charging capabilities. This configuration is only discounted by 22%, bringing the combo's $359.00 MSRP down to $279.00.
As for how long this sale is going to last, that's difficult to guess. Amazon doesn't list a clear end date for most of its sales, though it does note that this is a "limited time deal." The product's price tracking on Keepa suggests that the current sale began around September 20, 2025. At the same time, the product has dipped down to this price several other times in the past year. This suggests that, while the current sale may not last much longer, we're likely to see a similar pattern of sales in the future.
What do reviewers think of the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300?
It might be a good idea to take a closer look at what reviewers have had to say about the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300. The device currently has 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 10,000 reviews. Folks generally seem to like its basic quality, functionality, charging capabilities, size, and portability, though some have been less pleased with the station's power output.
Pro reviewers generally seem to like the Explorer 300 as well. Kenji Mowrey of GearLab gave the kit 4.4 out of 5 stars in his review, rating the power efficiency and mobility highly, with a middling charge speed score and a slightly lower ease-of-use score. Mowrey noted that this inverter can certainly handle portable devices but that it didn't quite cut it with larger devices like a hot plate, heater, or projector. Nevertheless, "its small form makes it the perfect companion when working on a laptop for an extended period outside, camping, or during a blackout," Mower wrote.
Jack Laurent of TechRadar gave the device a flat 4 out of 5 stars, though he seemed to find it easier to use. He liked that the Explorer 300 is small, light, and has USB charging. He also noted that the AC inverter is efficient, but he was less pleased with the lack of a built-in flashlight and the less-than-reliable AC power measurement. Overall, he said the product's battery capacity was "impressive" and that "the simplicity of the user interface and abundance of output sockets makes it an enjoyable device to use."