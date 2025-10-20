This Popular Jackery Power Station Is On Sale At Amazon - Here's How Long It's Cheaper & What Reviews Say About It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are a lot of reasons why you might want to own a power station. They're a great way to power your campsite with electricity or liven up a tailgate party, but they're also great to have on hand when the power goes out. Jackery is frequently ranked as one of the best major portable power station brands on the market today, with several of its models being among the more highly ranked products in their user categories on sites like Amazon. More powerful models like the Jackery Explorer 1500 and the Jackery Explorer 1000 have also been highly rated by SlashGear reviewers.

The company is well known for providing a wide range of user-friendly power stations in multiple sizes and configurations. The downside to buying a high-end unit, however, is that they often come with a hefty price tag attached. Those on the hunt for a quality power station should know that one of the brand's most popular models, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300, is currently heavily discounted — just as we're getting into the colder months when people will need it most.

This is a 293Wh station with a lithium-ion battery, solar connectivity, two AC outlets, a PD 60W USB type-C outlet, a fast charge USB 3.0 port and a DC car port. If you're interested in this power station, you might want to know a bit more about the device itself and the terms of the sale. With that in mind, let's take look at what reviewers have said about it, how discounted each configuration is, and how long the sale will last.