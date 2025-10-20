Yamaha's Self-Balancing Motorcycle Prototype Can Pick Itself Up After Falling Over

Self-balancing motorcycles have been at the heart of motorcycle engineering dreams for a while. There have been numerous such concept motorcycles over the years, and the latest in that long line is Yamaha's MOTOROiD:Λ, a concept that it will showcase at the Japan Mobility Show 2025 in late October. Ahead of the reveal, the company has given us a glimpse of the bike, which looks as if it were pulled straight from a sci-fi film.

The design is a big departure from previous MOTOROiD bikes, thanks to an elevated torso and a fused axle module — that also doubles as a front suspension fork — for angle and direction adjustments right atop the front wheel. The company claims that MOTOROiD:Λ can autonomously right itself from a flat, 180-degree position by using various motors to bring itself vertical and maintain balance without human input.

The front fairings, fenders, and the dash panel are all seemingly integrated within a monolithic package, which arches above the main body. The concept of a proper seat and the riding posture associated with a high-performance sports bike were apparently not a key consideration for this one, unlike Yamaha's ill-fated Morpho concept bike from the late 1980s. The MOTOROiD:Λ's whole body appears to have been crafted out of polished metal, with black glass, rubber, and fiber parts breaking the monotony. Yamaha hasn't offered any details about the powertrain, nor do we have any idea of how it performs. For now, it seems more like an AI-first mobility concept.