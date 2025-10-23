Do US Navy Sailors Always Serve On The Same Ship?

The United States Navy is one of the oldest and proudest branches of the U.S. military. It's been around since 1775, though it was initially called the Continental Navy before it became the U.S. Navy in 1794. It's well known that the U.S. Navy is the most advanced and robust blue-water navy in the world, far outpacing every other nation in terms of advanced technology and overall strength.

The Navy doesn't have as many vessels as China, but it is the clear victor in terms of aircraft carriers, submarines, frigates, and destroyer strength. To make any of these ships and boats function, you need a crew, and that's where the bulk of the Navy's personnel come into play. Some ships, like the Zumwalt-class destroyers, have around 197 personnel, while the largest vessel and most advanced, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), has a crew of 4,539 personnel. That's a lot of people, and sailors tend to spend a good chunk of their service on or under the water.

It's a fair question to ask if a sailor remains with the same vessel once they're assigned. It makes sense that they would, as they would be familiar with its systems and operations, but that's not how the U.S. military functions. Naval vessels have rotating crews that come and go periodically, transferring personnel between ships as standard operating procedure. In this way, the Navy is much like the other branches, which typically transfer personnel between bases every two to three years.