This Company Claims That It Can Cool Your House Down While Using Less Energy
A French startup believes it's cracked the code on keeping homes cool without the excessive energy bills and environmental concerns. Caeli Energie, a company based in Grenoble, says its system can deliver the same comfort level as a standard air conditioner while using a fraction of the power. Unlike most major air conditioner brands that traditionally use refrigerants and compressors, it draws on the natural cooling power of evaporating water.
Traditional air conditioners are infamous for their power-hungry tendencies. A 2018 report by the International Energy Agency estimated that cooling accounts for nearly ten percent of global electricity use, and that figure will only rise as heatwaves become more common. Caeli Energie's alternative works differently. It uses adiabatic cooling, a process that draws heat out of the air as water evaporates. Without even knowing it, you've probably already experienced something similar on a small scale, like the cool breeze you feel on damp skin.
The company's system improves on that idea by using a sealed, indirect method that keeps the air inside dry and comfortable. Caeli says that the result is a cooling unit that works five times better than most standard air conditioners. That means less money spent on bills, cooler air, and no harmful refrigerants leaking into the atmosphere. It's a great change for anyone who wants to live more sustainably.
How Caeli's system works
You won't find anything like Caeli's cooling system in your local hardware store. While normal air conditioners blow cold air from compressed gases, this one moves air through a heat exchanger where water evaporates on one side and cools the air on the other. Because the air never directly mixes with the moisture, it feels dry and crisp rather than humid like the air you get from conventional coolers.
The process can cool air all the way down to its dew point, the point where condensation naturally occurs. That level of performance is rare even among high-end systems. According to Caeli, its setup can achieve a coefficient of performance between 10 and 20, compared to around 3 or 4 for a modern split-unit AC. The higher the COP, the more cooling you get per unit of energy consumed, meaning it would be a great way to save energy in your home.
One of the system's greatest strengths is how little water it uses, at about one to two cubic meters of water over the course of a full summer. For comparison, that's roughly the equivalent of only fifteen showers. When you think about it, it's a small price to pay for cooling an entire house, especially since there are no harmful byproducts. The significance of the project was recognized by France's National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS), having formed a partnership to help realize Caeli's vision of pioneering sustainable ways to cool.
The importance of sustainable cooling
Global demand for cooling is climbing faster than any other household energy use. As temperatures continue to rise, air conditioners have become household essentials in many parts of the world, but they're also among the heaviest polluting appliances. Caeli Energie's approach hints at a way forward — one that doesn't rely on high electricity use or harmful refrigerants to maintain comfort indoors.
At around €2,500 to €3,000, Caeli's unit won't be the most budget-friendly option to help you beat the summer heat, but the company argues that energy savings will make up for the difference over time. The unit's tall, oval shape might not work in every room, but it could be very useful in offices, schools, or bigger homes. The system shows a change that is already happening in many industries: people are starting to expect that technology should work well and have little effect on the environment.
Caeli's goal is simply to find ways to cool without warming the planet. If the company can keep up its impressive efficiency numbers while increasing production, its new idea could lead to a new era of cooling. It's not just about being comfortable anymore. It's about making technology that doesn't harm the environment and makes life a little easier for everyone.