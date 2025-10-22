This Company Claims That It Can Cool Your House Down While Using Less Energy

A French startup believes it's cracked the code on keeping homes cool without the excessive energy bills and environmental concerns. Caeli Energie, a company based in Grenoble, says its system can deliver the same comfort level as a standard air conditioner while using a fraction of the power. Unlike most major air conditioner brands that traditionally use refrigerants and compressors, it draws on the natural cooling power of evaporating water.

Traditional air conditioners are infamous for their power-hungry tendencies. A 2018 report by the International Energy Agency estimated that cooling accounts for nearly ten percent of global electricity use, and that figure will only rise as heatwaves become more common. Caeli Energie's alternative works differently. It uses adiabatic cooling, a process that draws heat out of the air as water evaporates. Without even knowing it, you've probably already experienced something similar on a small scale, like the cool breeze you feel on damp skin.

The company's system improves on that idea by using a sealed, indirect method that keeps the air inside dry and comfortable. Caeli says that the result is a cooling unit that works five times better than most standard air conditioners. That means less money spent on bills, cooler air, and no harmful refrigerants leaking into the atmosphere. It's a great change for anyone who wants to live more sustainably.