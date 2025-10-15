Legendary Cold War Spy Plane Back On Display After Almost 20 Years
The Soviet-developed MiG-25 "Foxbat" almost defies classification, as it can operate as an interceptor jet to counteract long range bomber planes or fighter jets and do double duty as a spy plane, given its ability to fly incredibly fast and be equipped with reconnaissance gear. Reportedly, the plane entered service in 1970, although it took until 1976 for Western forces to figure out more about the aircraft, reverse engineering a stolen example flown to Japan. The United States Air Force notes that its two Tumansky turbojet engines allow it to reach a top speed of Mach 2.83, or just over 2,170 mph, putting it over notable speed demons like the American F-15 Eagle.
As was the case with a lot of Cold War-era tech, the MiG-25 was pretty widely proliferated to Soviet allies. Once such country was Iraq in 1980. Fast-forward to 2003 and United States and Coalition forces found a wingless MiG-25 buried in the sand in Iraq. In 2006, the MiG was brought to the National Museum of the United States Air Force, where it has been undergoing restoration. Now, the MiG is ready to see the light of day.
A long time coming
Reportedly, the restoration is complete, and the MiG is going to be displayed to the public next to other Cold War MiGs and planes from Western forces. However, before you start planning a trip to Ohio to see the Foxbat, there are some wrinkles in the reveal. The ongoing government shutdown means the museum is (at least temporarily) closed to the public. The National Museum of the United States Air Force is run by the federal government.
One could hypothesize that the restoration took so long, as it's likely difficult to find parts to repair and restore a 45 or so year old Soviet recon plane that was buried in the desert. The museum also houses some of the Foxbat's contemporaries, like the F-111 Aardvark, and the aforementioned F-15. When the museum will be open is anyone's guess, but when it does open, there will be a giant Cold War interceptor on display for all to enjoy.