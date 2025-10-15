Legendary Cold War Spy Plane Back On Display After Almost 20 Years

The Soviet-developed MiG-25 "Foxbat" almost defies classification, as it can operate as an interceptor jet to counteract long range bomber planes or fighter jets and do double duty as a spy plane, given its ability to fly incredibly fast and be equipped with reconnaissance gear. Reportedly, the plane entered service in 1970, although it took until 1976 for Western forces to figure out more about the aircraft, reverse engineering a stolen example flown to Japan. The United States Air Force notes that its two Tumansky turbojet engines allow it to reach a top speed of Mach 2.83, or just over 2,170 mph, putting it over notable speed demons like the American F-15 Eagle.

As was the case with a lot of Cold War-era tech, the MiG-25 was pretty widely proliferated to Soviet allies. Once such country was Iraq in 1980. Fast-forward to 2003 and United States and Coalition forces found a wingless MiG-25 buried in the sand in Iraq. In 2006, the MiG was brought to the National Museum of the United States Air Force, where it has been undergoing restoration. Now, the MiG is ready to see the light of day.