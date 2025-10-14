Firefly Set For First Rocket Launch Months After Catastrophic Failure

The mission on April 29, named "Message in a Booster," started off looking like any other launch. It kicked off with the 96.7-foot-tall Alpha rocket lifting off smoothly from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The trouble began a little over two minutes into the flight, just after stage separation. The subsequent investigation, which involved the FAA and a board of outside experts, pinpointed the cause as unexpectedly intense heat from a phenomenon known as plume-induced flow separation.

This intense heating was made worse because the rocket was flying a steeper ascent angle than on its previous missions to meet the payload's delivery requirements. All these factors together caused the first stage to rupture mere milliseconds after separating. The resulting pressure wave then hit the rocket's second stage, which destroyed the nozzle extension on its single Lightning engine and severely cut its thrust. But that didn't stop the upper stage from heroically regaining its orientation. It managed to push on to an altitude of 198 miles.

Ultimately, the Alpha ran out of fuel just three seconds before it would have achieved orbital velocity. The rocket and its payload, a Lockheed Martin LM 400 technology demonstrator, eventually crashed into the Pacific Ocean. To prevent this blunder again, Firefly's fix involves reinforcing the booster's thermal shielding and adjusting the flight path on future missions. The same Alpha rocket design was also tapped by the U.S. Space Force for its pioneering VICTUS NOX exercise, which tested rapid-response launch capabilities.