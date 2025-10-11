UK Man Lost $960M Of Bitcoin To A Landfill – Here's His Latest Plan To Get It Back

It's never fun losing money, yet for many folks, it's bound to happen in one way or another. Maybe you made a purchase that didn't pan out — like one of the home gadgets and appliances that are complete wastes of money — or a bet that didn't pay off. You may just misplace some loose dollar bills that would've been nice to have. In any case, one can only hope that the money they've lost wasn't sorely needed, or that it was an acceptably small amount. Meanwhile, there are those unfortunate few like Welsh computer scientist James Howells, who accidentally lost approximately $960 million in Bitcoin in a landfill.

This tragic misstep dates back to 2013, when Howells was working as an IT technician in Newport, Wales. This was when he accidentally tossed a hard drive that contained private keys to 8,000 Bitcoins, which were worth approximately $8 million at the time. Bitcoin's later rise in value made Howells realize the significance of this mistake, so he made it his mission to retrieve the hard drive. This has involved rigorous and extensive legal back-and-forth over the years as he has attempted to get clearance to excavate the landfill he believes the hard drive has resided in since 2013. All while his Bitcoin has climbed in value exponentially.

Howells' attempts to dig up the landfill and find the hard drive have been shut down by the courts, but he hasn't given up hope. He's now turning to digital means to hopefully get his Bitcoin back.