What Type Of Tool Is A Porta Power And How Do You Use It?

If brute force had a tool form, it would be the Porta Power. Porta Power is a portable hydraulic ram system with a compact setup that converts hydraulic pressure into mechanical force. You're likely to find them anywhere something bent, twisted, or stuck needs a firm nudge back into place. Think auto body shops, construction sites, heavy equipment, and repair bays. It's also a useful and versatile find if you're looking to set up your own home body repair and paint shop.

Being a hydraulic powerhouse, you can expect a Porta Power to pack tons of pushing, pulling, spreading, and lifting muscle. Fitting all this into a single kit you can carry under one arm elevates it to a compact modular hydraulic tool which, more or less, follows the same principle behind a car's hydraulic jack: pressurized fluid to create amplified force. It's far from a must-have tool, except if you're looking to splurge when building your mechanic tool kit.

The tool consists of three main parts: a pump, a hydraulic hose, and a ram, which is also known as a cylinder. Depending on the job, it may require additional accessories such as spreader jaws, push pads, extension tubes, or V-shaped adapters. Once everything is connected, a few pumps of the handle sends hydraulic fluid through the hose, pushing the piston inside the cylinder with staggering strength. Even a modest 10-ton kit can deliver enough pressure to move a vehicle frame.