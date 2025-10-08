Cash App May Owe You Money After Agreeing To $12.5M Settlement - Here's How Much
Cash App has agreed to pay $12.5 million to settle allegations that it violated Washington state law by sending unsolicited promotional text messages to through its Invite Friends feature. The lawsuit was filed against Cash App's parent company, Block, by Kimberly Bottoms, a resident of Washington state, in November 2023. Eligible individuals may now claim compensation ranging from $88 to $147, though these amounts could vary depending on how many claims are filed.
In a statement, Cash App said that the "issues raised in this agreement do not reflect the Cash App experience today," and acknowledged that it reached an agreement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). "The agreement with the CFPB includes compensation for certain affected Cash App consumers. If you are an affected consumer entitled to compensation, we will contact you with more details as soon as we have more information to share," the statement continued, claiming that affected users do not need to file a complaint with the CFPB or take any action. Here are the details.
Who is eligible for Cash App compensation?
Customers may be eligible to receive compensation from Cash App if they were sent a referral program text message between November 14, 2019, and August 7, 2025, provided that they were a Washington resident at the time and did not affirmatively consent to receiving such texts.
As stated on the official Bottoms v. Block class action settlement website, the messages typically looked something like: "Hey! I've been using Cash App to send money and spend using the Cash Card. Try it using my code and you'll get $5," followed by a referral code and a link. The website — through which you can submit a claim by October 27, 2025 — also explains what legal rights and options affected Cash App users have. It advises eligible customers against taking no action, and states that they have a right to "object to or comment about the Settlement and/or Class Counsel's request for attorneys' fees, expenses, and service award to the Class Representative."
Though Cash App is considered safe, it should not be used like a regular bank and you should learn about the most common scams to avoid any potential issues down the line.