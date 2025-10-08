Cash App May Owe You Money After Agreeing To $12.5M Settlement - Here's How Much

Cash App has agreed to pay $12.5 million to settle allegations that it violated Washington state law by sending unsolicited promotional text messages to through its Invite Friends feature. The lawsuit was filed against Cash App's parent company, Block, by Kimberly Bottoms, a resident of Washington state, in November 2023. Eligible individuals may now claim compensation ranging from $88 to $147, though these amounts could vary depending on how many claims are filed.

In a statement, Cash App said that the "issues raised in this agreement do not reflect the Cash App experience today," and acknowledged that it reached an agreement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). "The agreement with the CFPB includes compensation for certain affected Cash App consumers. If you are an affected consumer entitled to compensation, we will contact you with more details as soon as we have more information to share," the statement continued, claiming that affected users do not need to file a complaint with the CFPB or take any action. Here are the details.