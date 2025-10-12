Is The Ford Mustang Mach 1 Faster Than The GT? Here Are The Specs

In 2021, Ford launched a newer, hotter take on its quintessential sports car, the sixth-gen Mustang, which is now discontinued. It upped the ante in terms of performance, offering a more track-focused version of the Mustang GT. Throughout its generations, the "Mach 1" treatment has been a step above the GT, in some cases having better suspension, better tyres, some aerodynamic refinements, and better looks.

The Ford Mustang Mach 1 S550 follows the same recipe; it borrows the critically acclaimed 5.0-liter Coyote V8 from the 460 horsepower Mustang GT. However, it gains 20 additional horsepower, bringing the total to 480 horsepower, while the torque remains the same at 420 lb-ft. Completing the upgraded powertrain, the Mach 1 also gets a different transmission from the GT350R: a Tremec six-speed manual rather than the Getrag MT82 found in the standard GT, with shorter gear ratios. Besides the manual, a 10-speed torque converter auto is also available.

The slightly more powerful Mustang Mach 1 is about the same in 0–60 times, tied at 4.2 seconds for the automatic, primarily because of the stickier Cup 2 tires, which aren't the best for doing standing starts. Top speed is where things get interesting: the Mach 1 equipped with the 10-speed auto is limited to 160 mph, while the manual version is not limited and is rated at 166 mph. Independent tests have shown the Mach 1 reaching a speedometer-indicated 173 mph, making it one of the fastest Mustangs ever built, as demonstrated by AutoNL. The GPS reading, though, records a true speed of 166 mph, matching Ford's official claim. For reference, the standard Mustang GT tops out at 155 mph with the automatic and 164 mph with the manual.