Is The Ford Mustang Mach 1 Faster Than The GT? Here Are The Specs
In 2021, Ford launched a newer, hotter take on its quintessential sports car, the sixth-gen Mustang, which is now discontinued. It upped the ante in terms of performance, offering a more track-focused version of the Mustang GT. Throughout its generations, the "Mach 1" treatment has been a step above the GT, in some cases having better suspension, better tyres, some aerodynamic refinements, and better looks.
The Ford Mustang Mach 1 S550 follows the same recipe; it borrows the critically acclaimed 5.0-liter Coyote V8 from the 460 horsepower Mustang GT. However, it gains 20 additional horsepower, bringing the total to 480 horsepower, while the torque remains the same at 420 lb-ft. Completing the upgraded powertrain, the Mach 1 also gets a different transmission from the GT350R: a Tremec six-speed manual rather than the Getrag MT82 found in the standard GT, with shorter gear ratios. Besides the manual, a 10-speed torque converter auto is also available.
The slightly more powerful Mustang Mach 1 is about the same in 0–60 times, tied at 4.2 seconds for the automatic, primarily because of the stickier Cup 2 tires, which aren't the best for doing standing starts. Top speed is where things get interesting: the Mach 1 equipped with the 10-speed auto is limited to 160 mph, while the manual version is not limited and is rated at 166 mph. Independent tests have shown the Mach 1 reaching a speedometer-indicated 173 mph, making it one of the fastest Mustangs ever built, as demonstrated by AutoNL. The GPS reading, though, records a true speed of 166 mph, matching Ford's official claim. For reference, the standard Mustang GT tops out at 155 mph with the automatic and 164 mph with the manual.
Is the Mach 1 Worth the Upgrade Over the GT?
The Mach 1 isn't just about straight-line speed; it's a sharper, more capable version of the GT thanks to a number of upgrades borrowed from Ford's track-ready models. Many components come straight from the GT350R and GT500, including reinforced subframes, magnetic ride dampers, recalibrated steering, a rear axle cooler, and massive six-piston Brembo brakes. An additional handling package adds lighter forged wheels, Michelin Pilot Cup 4S tires, adjustable camber, and front and rear aero bits. The exterior changes inspired by the GT350R (one of the best-looking Mustangs), give the Mach 1 a more commanding presence.
Grip and handling are where the Mach 1 truly shines, and thanks to all the enhancements, it outperforms the standard GT by quite a margin. As per MotorTrend, the Mach 1 recorded an average lateral g of 1.05 on the skidpad, compared to the standard GT's 0.97 g and a little bit more than the GT350's 1.04 g; however, the lighter, more focused GT350R posted 1.09 g.
What's more, CarExpert pitted the GT against the Mach 1 on a short race track, and the Mustang Mach 1 posted a rapid 58.8 seconds while the Mustang GT managed a decent 59.9 seconds. A one-second difference might not seem like a big deal, but on a very short circuit, it is a considerable margin. If you are planning to buy a used Mach 1, expect to pay anywhere from $37,000 to $50,000, depending on the age, mileage, and overall condition.