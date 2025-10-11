What's The Fastest Yamaha Motorcycle Ever Made And What Is Its Top Speed?

Yamaha, the popular Japanese bike manufacturer, is known for making some really fast bikes. However, it has never held the title of the fastest bike in the world like Suzuki, Honda, or Kawasaki. Yamaha has instead focused its efforts on delivering an exceptional track and road experience rather than chasing the top-speed crown. That being said, the Yamaha YZF-R1M is the fastest bike the brand has ever made. According to Motorcycle News, the bike can achieve a top speed of 186 mph.

186mph might not seem like much compared to other liter-class bikes like the Ducati Panigale V4 or the BMW M 1000RR, but Yamaha's top speed adheres to the gentlemen's agreement of the 1990s. For those who are not aware, the EU and American governments considered banning high-speed motorcycles after the Suzuki Hayabusa's insane 194-mph top speed run in the late 1990s. As a result, the Japanese "Big Four," namely Honda, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Kawasaki, took precautionary measures and signed an informal gentlemen's agreement to restrict their bikes' top speed to 186 mph (300 km/h).