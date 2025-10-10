The Largest Military Aircraft Ever Will Be Big Enough To Transport Fighter & Helicopter Squadrons

Airplanes grew rapidly in size after the dawn of the aviation age in the early 20th Century. Howard Hughes' incredible Spruce Goose was a 218 foot long behemoth that only took the air once, but this engineering failure hasn't stopped plane manufacturers from trying to go even bigger. The Lockheed-Martin C-5M Super Galaxy is America's biggest military jet at just under 248 feet long; it can carry up to 281,000 pounds of weaponry, personnel, and cargo. The C-5 is getting a little oudated, so defense start-up Radia is developing the WindRunner, an even bigger plane that will be suitable for military or commercial use. Existing large cargo planes like the C-5, C-17 Globemaster III, and Airbus A400M Atlas can haul helicopters, trucks, and jets, but these vehicles often must be partially disassembled to fit in cargo holds. Doing this and re-assembling them at the destination takes time and effort, so Radia hopes to eliminate these costs for many WindRunner buyers.

The WindRunner will have a cargo bay that's 105 meters (344 feet, 6 inches) long and 10 meters (33 feet) wide. Imagine a nine-lane bowling alley that stretches longer than a football field; you could build such a facility inside the WIndRunner. The WindRunner will be impressive in flight as well, with a fully-loaded top speed of Mach 0.6 (over 460 mph) and the ability to land on unpaved runways as short as 1,800 meters (5,906 feet). After the WindRunner touches down, fully assembled equipment can be offloaded through the massive cargo doors. This will allow military forces to quickly deploy heavy helicopters, tanks, and 5th-generation fighters closer to the front lines.