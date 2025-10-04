Mexico Will Finally Launch A Satellite For The First Time With Its Own Tech, And Here's Why

When you think about the dominant players in space exploration, the United States, Russia, and China likely come to mind. America and Russia launched the first satellites in the 1950s. By comparison, the Mexican Space Agency (AEM) wasn't created until 2010 and only began operations in 2013, though the country has intermittently engaged in studies and exploration since the 50s. According to the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs, which works with AEM, the program's goal is to transform "Mexico into a country with scientific and technological development activities that can compete at the international level."

In recent years, Mexico's space capabilities have been gaining ground. In 2024, AEM collaborated with NASA to test Mexican space technology, and in September 2025, Mexico partnered with China to launch two Mexican satellites into orbit. It was the country's first commercial mission to low Earth orbit. Now, to secure a global foothold and end its dependence on foreign satellites, Mexico plans to launch four Earth observation satellites boasting Mexican-made technology beginning in December 2026 in a project it has dubbed Mission Ixtli.

Ixtli means "eyes to see" in a language called Nahuatl. Numerous agencies, including the National Autonomous University of Mexico, the National Polytechnic Institute, the Center for Scientific Research and Higher Education of Ensenada, and the Popular Autonomous University of the State of Puebla have been working on this program's development since the end of 2024. If successful, this program would end Mexico's reliance on other countries for information.