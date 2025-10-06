Who Owns General Dynamics Today? A Look At The Defense Company's History

You may know General Dynamics as one of the United States' leading defense contractors; the true brain behind the F-16 Fighting Falcon, the builder of the world's first nuclear-powered submarine, and a giant corporation with tens of billions of dollars in revenue. While it would certainly count as one of the most cutting-edge military solutions companies today, the story of what is now General Dynamics actually started in the 19th century when German-born American financier, Isaac L. Rice, partnered with Irish engineer John Philip Holland and founded a submarine development company called Electric Boat Company in 1899.

Electric Boat would go on to produce submarines and PT boats for the U.S. military, providing these vessels through world wars and Cold War weapons programs. In 1952, Electric Boat folded into a larger corporate entity, known as General Dynamics, adding aerospace, land systems, and high-tech communications to its portfolio. After many acquisitions, it eventually reshaped into the defense juggernaut you know it as today, holding a century-long semi-duopoly with Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) on the manufacturing of U.S. Navy warships.

Despite being originally founded by a single man, the company is not in the hands of any one family or private entity, instead, it's a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GD. Technically, the company is owned by thousands of shareholders around the world. According to Investing.com, the largest of these shares are held by institutional investors like Vanguard and BlackRock, with mutual funds, ETFs, and individual investors filling in the rest.