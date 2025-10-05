Brake Fluid Boiling Point: Where Is It And Can It Affect Your Braking Performance?

The boiling point of your brake fluid is measured by fluid manufacturers in two different ways. One test is run on uncontaminated brake fluid, fresh from a sealed container. The second is run on brake fluid with 3.7% water added, to simulate brake fluid that was open to the atmosphere and has become contaminated by absorbing a significant amount of water. The results of these tests will reveal a brake fluid's Dry Boiling Point and Wet Boiling Point.

The Dry Boiling Point happens at a higher temperature than the Wet Boiling Point, since the added water content of the 'wet' braking fluid lowers the boiling point. This water contamination and lower boiling point can result in 'brake fade' or even loss of braking power under extreme usage, which can include carrying heavy loads, pulling a trailer, intense braking on steep downgrades in mountainous areas, or high-performance cars running on a race track.

The actual boiling points vary between different brake fluid types. DOT 3 brake fluid has a Dry Boiling Point of 401°F and a Wet Boiling Point of 284°F. DOT 4 brake fluid, more commonly used on modern vehicles subjected to strenuous activities like towing heavy loads, has a Dry Boiling Point of 446°F and a Wet Boiling Point of 311°F. There are also DOT 5 and DOT 5.1 brake fluids, but these are less common and are for specialized uses.