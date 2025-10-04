Why You Should Think Twice About Using Those Old Incandescent Christmas Lights
Christmas lights aren't just for the holiday season anymore. You can use them to turn a bland outdoor space into a festive celebration, decorate a child's room, or even display them outdoors to mark other holidays, like Halloween and Saint Patrick's Day. Of course, millions of people love to decorate the outside of their homes and their Chrristmas trees with lights in December, but should you still be using those old incandescent lights?
If you're replacing broken sets of lights with new ones, most experts recommend that you purchase LED rather than incandescent lights. They are more expensive than the older technology, which are still for sale, but they are safer and should last longer. LED strands are also more energy-efficient, and because they are cooler to the touch, they reduce your risk of fire. Christmas tree fires are rare, with the National Fire Protection Association reporting only about 155 house fires caused by Christmas trees annually, but why increase your risk with old technology?
Some argue that incandescent lights have a warmer, slightly yellow glow that they love, while LED offers a brighter option with more colors. If you want to go with safer LED lights, they are available in warm white tones that more closely recreate the look of older incandescent bulb, and some LED lights are made to be outdoors year round! Whatever you pick, there are a few steps you should take before displaying your lights at any time of year.
Avoiding potential hazards
To keep you and your loved ones safe when displaying Christmas lights, be sure to take a few minutes to perform some safety checks, even if you buy smart lights that are intended to be reused year after year. If you're wrapping a tree in lights, pick a fresh tree that isn't losing a lot of needles, and water your tree regularly. Before you place the light strings on the tree, or outside your home, replace any broken or missing bulbs. You should also look for frayed or damaged wires, which can easily start a fire.
If you're elected to use incandescent lights, they may feel warm to the touch when plugged in, which is normal, but the string should never feel hot. Also be wary of stringing too many strands together, which could cause a power overload and lead to a fire. Up to 25 LED strands, on the other hand, can be connected without worrying about an overload. LED bulbs are also made with plastic lenses rather than glass, making them much more resistant and less likely to shatter.
Finally, before you string any type of lights inside or out, be sure to look for a seal from the Underwriters Laboratories (UL), which is the accepted safety standard for Christmas lights. And when you leave your home or go to bed, always turn off your stringed lights, Christmas or otherwise.