Why You Should Think Twice About Using Those Old Incandescent Christmas Lights

Christmas lights aren't just for the holiday season anymore. You can use them to turn a bland outdoor space into a festive celebration, decorate a child's room, or even display them outdoors to mark other holidays, like Halloween and Saint Patrick's Day. Of course, millions of people love to decorate the outside of their homes and their Chrristmas trees with lights in December, but should you still be using those old incandescent lights?

If you're replacing broken sets of lights with new ones, most experts recommend that you purchase LED rather than incandescent lights. They are more expensive than the older technology, which are still for sale, but they are safer and should last longer. LED strands are also more energy-efficient, and because they are cooler to the touch, they reduce your risk of fire. Christmas tree fires are rare, with the National Fire Protection Association reporting only about 155 house fires caused by Christmas trees annually, but why increase your risk with old technology?

Some argue that incandescent lights have a warmer, slightly yellow glow that they love, while LED offers a brighter option with more colors. If you want to go with safer LED lights, they are available in warm white tones that more closely recreate the look of older incandescent bulb, and some LED lights are made to be outdoors year round! Whatever you pick, there are a few steps you should take before displaying your lights at any time of year.