What Was The First Steamship To Cross The Atlantic And How Long Did It Take?

Thousands, perhaps millions of people cross the Atlantic Ocean in mere hours every day. Planes can do it in six hours, modern ocean liners can make the crossing in only seven days, and even large freighters can do it in ten. In the late 18th and early 19th centuries, it was a much different story. It could take a sailing ship three to six weeks to travel from Europe to North America, but steam ships changed everything.

The first ship to embark on a transatlantic crossing had an unlikely start — and wasn't supposed to be a steamship at all. The Savannah is considered to be the first steamship to make the crossing, and it did it only 29 days. This unique ship was constructed in 1818 as a sailing ship. Steam machinery and paddle wheels were added under instruction by its captain, and one year later the ship successfully crossed the Atlantic. While some argue that because it only used steam for part of its voyage, this record belongs to another ship, but many early steamships also used sails.

The 98-foot Savannah was constructed in New York by a company called Crocker and Fickett. She was captained by a man named Moses Rogers and owned by Scarborough and Isaacs out of Savannah, Georgia, hence her name. The interior was quite luxurious for the time, with imitation marble floors, warm carpets, and tapestries on the walls. There were 16 state rooms with two berths each, and rosewood and mahogany panels.