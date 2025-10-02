If You Plan On Taking A Cruise With Your Mobility Scooter, You May Want To Read The Fine Print First

Cruising can be a great option for disabled vacationers, especially because many large ships are designed for accessibility, have onboard support, and even offer rental services for mobility devices. According to the 2022 National Household Travel Survey (NHTS), conducted by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), there are an estimated 18.6 million Americans over the age of five who have self-reported disabilities that limit their capacity to travel. Many of these individuals use mobility aids, including scooters, in their adventures.

Modern cruise ships may be slower (and dare we say less luxurious?) than the ocean liners of days past, but they offer a straightforward way to visit multiple destinations on one trip. Before you book your vacation, however, you should learn everything there is to know about the cruise line's policies regarding your scooter.

Many cruise lines have information on their websites about their accessibility accommodations, including Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Holland America. Carnival offers extensive information beyond the basics of door width and charging capabilities, including PDF deck plans of every ship that note the location of accessible state rooms. No matter which cruise line you select, be sure to check their rules and regulations before you book. You don't want to come across an unwelcome surprise the day you arrive on board, such as a scooter that is too large or doesn't have the right type of battery. In fact, Carnival requires you to fill out pre-cruise forms to ensure that it can adequately meet your needs.