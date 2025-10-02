If You Plan On Taking A Cruise With Your Mobility Scooter, You May Want To Read The Fine Print First
Cruising can be a great option for disabled vacationers, especially because many large ships are designed for accessibility, have onboard support, and even offer rental services for mobility devices. According to the 2022 National Household Travel Survey (NHTS), conducted by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), there are an estimated 18.6 million Americans over the age of five who have self-reported disabilities that limit their capacity to travel. Many of these individuals use mobility aids, including scooters, in their adventures.
Modern cruise ships may be slower (and dare we say less luxurious?) than the ocean liners of days past, but they offer a straightforward way to visit multiple destinations on one trip. Before you book your vacation, however, you should learn everything there is to know about the cruise line's policies regarding your scooter.
Many cruise lines have information on their websites about their accessibility accommodations, including Carnival, Norwegian Cruise Line, and Holland America. Carnival offers extensive information beyond the basics of door width and charging capabilities, including PDF deck plans of every ship that note the location of accessible state rooms. No matter which cruise line you select, be sure to check their rules and regulations before you book. You don't want to come across an unwelcome surprise the day you arrive on board, such as a scooter that is too large or doesn't have the right type of battery. In fact, Carnival requires you to fill out pre-cruise forms to ensure that it can adequately meet your needs.
What to know before you go
While Carnival Cruise Line has made the news for "cracking down" on mobility scooters, this narrative seems misleading. What's actually going on is that the company is requesting more information from travelers before boarding to make sure their accommodations and the traveler's needs aren't going to mismatch. When you book your cruise with Carnival and indicate that you or someone in your party uses a mobility device, Carnival requests that you submit your informational forms no later than 30 days before your departure date.
In addition to your ship and sailing date, Carnival will ask if you require specialized transportation services. The cruise line will also need specifics on what type of scooter you have, its size, how it's powered, and when you plan to use it.
For passengers using mobility scooters, Carnival ships have two types of accessible cabins. Both types of rooms are "designed for use by guests with highly limited mobility or no mobility, who require the regular use of a wheelchair, scooter, or other similar assistive devices." They have turning space, accessible bathrooms, and wider doorways. Mobility devices cannot be stored in the corridor in order to keep them clear in case of an emergency. Only devices with gel, dry cell, absorbed glass mat, or lithium-ion batteries are allowed on board. If disabled guests wish to disembark, their mobility device must be able to safely negotiate the gangway's incline. Ultimately, if you use a mobility scooter some or all of the time, we recommend that you thoroughly read all of the information provided on a cruise line's website, or call with questions.