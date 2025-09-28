Can Performance Spark Plugs Add To Your Car's Horsepower? Here's What You Should Know

There are plenty of affordable ways to boost your car's performance. Some people prefer installing performance exhausts and remapping the engine, while others lean more towards cold air intakes or investing in a set of performance tires. However, none of these mods can be fully utilized if a car's ignition system isn't able to provide the necessary spark to fire reliably in every cylinder, cycle after cycle. This is why we turn to performance spark plugs. So, can they add to your car's horsepower?

It depends on the circumstances, but yes, performance spark plugs can give your car more horsepower by restoring the performance and smoothness that has been lost due to old spark plugs. On the other hand, if the spark plugs are fresh and the engine is well-maintained, switching to performance spark plugs alone is not going to give you more than 1% to 2% more power. Here's what you should know about performance spark plugs and whether they actually make a difference in power.