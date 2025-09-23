Elvis Presley's Iconic Pink Cadillac Officially Has A New Home

One of Elvis Presley's many iconic Cadillacs found a new home from which to set souls on fire. The guitar-shaped custom Cadillac Eldorado spent years in France before being purchased by a car collector in Florida for restoring and eventual display in the Orlando Auto Museum.

Originally, the car was used for one of The King's shows in Las Vegas. Mechanically, the Caddy is a 1970 Cadillac Eldorado, meaning it was front-wheel drive and powered by a positively massive 8.2-liter V8. Aesthetically, it's 41-feet long, shaped like a guitar, and the driver sits several yards away from the front of the car in the center-mounted cockpit in the body of the guitar.

It's worth noting that in addition to the crumbling fiberglass bodywork, the Cadillac has also seen better days under the hood. It's not currently running and unclear how much the new owner paid for what might be the biggest piece of Elvis memorabilia.