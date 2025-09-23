Elvis Presley's Iconic Pink Cadillac Officially Has A New Home
One of Elvis Presley's many iconic Cadillacs found a new home from which to set souls on fire. The guitar-shaped custom Cadillac Eldorado spent years in France before being purchased by a car collector in Florida for restoring and eventual display in the Orlando Auto Museum.
Originally, the car was used for one of The King's shows in Las Vegas. Mechanically, the Caddy is a 1970 Cadillac Eldorado, meaning it was front-wheel drive and powered by a positively massive 8.2-liter V8. Aesthetically, it's 41-feet long, shaped like a guitar, and the driver sits several yards away from the front of the car in the center-mounted cockpit in the body of the guitar.
It's worth noting that in addition to the crumbling fiberglass bodywork, the Cadillac has also seen better days under the hood. It's not currently running and unclear how much the new owner paid for what might be the biggest piece of Elvis memorabilia.
Hopefully not the devil in disguise
Earlier this year, the guitar car was listed on eBay for 10,000 Euros ($11,816), which is a simultaneous bargain for a custom Cadillac associated with Elvis and a lot of money for what was undoubtedly a huge pain to transport to Florida.
Elvis and Cadillacs go together like peanut butter, bananas, and bacon. The musician, performer, and movie star owned upwards of 200 Cadillacs in all shapes and sizes, according to Hagerty. A lot of his Cadillacs were pink, and a number of them have gone up for auction. For example, a black 1969 Cadillac Eldorado sold at Mecum's Glendale 2024 auction for $230,000.
While the guitar Cadillac is probably worth considerably less, you can't put a price tag on uniqueness and the fact one of the most recognizable and best-selling musicians in human history once sat in the car and drove it. It's no hound dog when it comes to collector cars. It's going to take several hunks of burning love (and cash) to get it restored, but once it's done, people won't be able to help but to fall in love with it.